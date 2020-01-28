Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Verma takes a short cut to India women's team

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 12:52 IST
Cricket-Verma takes a short cut to India women's team
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Shafali Verma's journey to become part of the India women's cricket team began with a haircut.

Growing up in Haryana, a state well known for its male bias and skewed sex ratio, the 10-year-old Verma enrolled in the Shree Ram Narain Cricket Academy but was banned from playing in the male-only tournaments as organizers said she might get hurt. Frustrated but undeterred, she had a plan.

"It was her idea," her father Sanjeev told Reuters from the northern city of Rohtak. "She said, 'What if I crop my hair? I don't think anyone would notice I'm a girl.'" Thankfully for Verma, and Indian cricket, nobody did.

"Nobody noticed her among the boys and she got important match experience," said Sanjeev. "It was an important decision we made. Her career could have been nipped in the bud." That career has now blossomed, with the 16-year-old Verma earning a place in the national side for next month's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Awarded a central contract by the Indian board earlier this month, Shafali was then signed up by the same sports marketing company which represents the country's top badminton player PV Sindhu and male cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Her father, who runs a small jewellery shop, has been a stubborn supporter of his daughter's cricket dream but gave her a deadline to realise it.

"I'd told her, 'The first 19 years of your life are yours -- chase your dream. If you can't make it big by 19, you'll follow what I say.'" Verma is well on her way to "making it big" and her father is building a gym for her on the first floor of their modest house in Rohtak.

With women wrestlers from Haryana wining medals at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, Sanjeev said a wind of change was blowing through the conservative state. "The success of Sakshi Malik and the Phogat sisters inspired many girls," he said. "Shafali had no girl to play with in the locality. Now there are nearly 30 girls in that academy alone."

'NEVER CHICKENED OUT' Fellow 16-year-old Richa Ghosh's story is not too dissimilar.

Her passion for cricket clashing with cultural expectations, Ghosh lacked opportunities to play in Siliguri, a bustling town nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas. "For some reason, parents were not very keen to let their daughters play cricket," her father Manabendra told Reuters. "So Richa had no other option but to play with boys at a local club."

Convinced of her potential, Manabendra took his daughter to Kolkata and even before reaching her teens she had made the state's under-19 team, eventually earning a place in the senior side which also had former India captain Jhulan Goswami. "She never chickened out of any contest, even when playing against boys," said Manabendra, who also umpired club matches.

"It has made her fearless. She has grown better as a player because of this." Ghosh has also claimed a place in India's World Cup squad. Manabendra hopes her rise will encourage more girls to take up the sport back home.

"Girls are now being allowed in cricket camps, along with the boys. I hope many more girls follow in Richa's footsteps." India will begin their World Cup campaign in Feb. 21 tournament opener against defending champions Australia in Sydney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guardiola anxious not to upset fans over Etihad comments

London, Jan 28 AFP Pep Guardiola has said he did not intend to upset Manchester City fans with comments about the size of the crowd at the Etihad Stadium for Sundays FA Cup clash with Fulham. A crowd of 39,223, well short of the 55,000 capa...

Coronavirus: 633 people under observation in Kerala

A total of 633 people, who returned to Kerala from China in recent days, are under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, state Health Minister K K Shylaja said on Tuesday. Of the 633, seven are under observation in is...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Inter Milan sign Denmark playmaker Eriksen from Spurs

Inter Milan have signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur on a 4-12 year contract after the two clubs agreed the midfielders transfer, both sides announced on Tuesday.Eriksen was out of contract at Spurs in June and...

UK allows China's Huawei to help build its 5G network despite US pressure

Britain on Tuesday announced that it will allow Chinese telecom giant Huawei to help build the countrys next generation of super-fast 5G networks with some restrictions, despite intense pressure from the US to block the firm over security c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020