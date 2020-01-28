Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top pro-Khalistan leader shot dead in Pak: Sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:08 IST
Top pro-Khalistan leader shot dead in Pak: Sources

A top leader of a pro-Khalistan outfit, wanted in India, has been shot dead by two unidentified attackers outside a gurdwara near the Wagah Border, a police source said on Tuesday. Harmeet Singh alias 'Happy PhD', a leader of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was killed on Monday near Dera Chahal Gurdwara on the outskirts of Lahore, the source said.

Singh, who hailed from Amritsar and was allegedly involved in the murder of RSS leaders in Punjab in 2016-2017, was among eight Khalistan-linked terrorists against whom the Interpol had issued “red notices” last year. No FIR has been registered over Singh's murder. "We have been asked not to pursue this case. Therefore, no FIR has been registered in the murder of Harmeet Singh," the source told PTI.

The law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area near the gurdwara in Burki since Monday and no one including journalists are allowed to visit there. The source said the body has not been shifted to any of the Lahore's morgue for autopsy.

Asked about the murder, a police spokesperson, however, expressed his ignorance over it. "We have no knowledge of such incident," he said. The Pakistani media did not report a word on the killing of Singh apparently because of the sensitivity attached to the matter.

There are reports that Singh was shot dead by a local gang over financial disputes related to drug smuggling. Singh had a degree of doctorate that earned him the alias “PhD”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls for vigilance after a strong year for risky assets

Policymakers should continue to monitor the buildup of financial vulnerabilities and take steps to address them where appropriate, in order to reduce the chance that such vulnerabilities may amplify adverse impact of shocks to the global ec...

Two more accusers set to testify against Harvey Weinstein

New York, Jan 29 AP One says Harvey Weinstein raped her after she let her guard down by telling herself he was only a dirty old man. The other claims he offered movie roles to her in exchange for joining in a threesome with him. The one-tim...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 unveils sustainable athletes village plaza

When the worlds top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Olympics in July, theyll be spending some of their downtime in a communal space built mostly out of reusable timber.Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday unveiled the athletes ...

42-year-old vendor loses life as speeding car hits him in UP's Bhadohi

A 42-year-old pushcart vendor was killed after a speeding car hit him on a road in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday night on Chauri Road under City Kotwali police station area, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020