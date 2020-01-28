France has a fourth confirmed coronavirus case - France Info radio
France had a fourth confirmed coronavirus case, France Info radio said on Tuesday.
The patient was a Chinese tourist who has been hospitalized in Paris in serious condition, the radio report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
