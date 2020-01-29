Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center
The threat of tsunami waves triggered by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in the Caribbean Sea has passed, the International Tsunami Information Center said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the center said tsunami waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet) were possible on some coasts in Mexico, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
"The tsunami threat has now largely passed," the center said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Caribbean Sea
- Mexico
- Belize
- Cuba
- Honduras
- Cayman Islands
- Jamaica
ALSO READ
Mexico's sale of presidential 'pride of a nation' plane fails to take off
Cuba warns citizens to prepare for cooking-gas shortages
Guatemala's president to discuss migration with Mexico, speak with Trump
Mexico bishops urge no statute of limitations for sex abuse
Southern Mexico hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake - national seismological center