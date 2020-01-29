Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

The threat of tsunami waves triggered by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in the Caribbean Sea has passed, the International Tsunami Information Center said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the center said tsunami waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet) were possible on some coasts in Mexico, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

"The tsunami threat has now largely passed," the center said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.