Left Menu
Development News Edition

US troops injured in Iran missile strike rises to 50: Pentagon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 10:44 IST
US troops injured in Iran missile strike rises to 50: Pentagon

Washington, Jan 29 (AFP) The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 50, according to new figures released by the Pentagon on Tuesday. The personnel have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury (TBI), Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

The military had said on Friday that 34 troops were injured in the strike on the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq on January 8. President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles, and Democrats later accused him of trying to downplay the injuries.

Iran fired on Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for an American drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, raising fears of war. Campbell said that of the 50, 31 were treated in Iraq and returned to duty while 18 were being evaluated in Germany. Another was transported to Kuwait and has already returned to duty, he said, adding that the numbers could still change.

At the time of the strike most of the 1,500 US soldiers at the base had been in bunkers, after advance warning from superiors. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandrababu Naidu, Srujana Chowdary own thousands of acres in Amaravati, says YSRCP MP Sai Reddy

Lambasting the opposition parties for resisting a bill related to decentralising Andhra Pradeshs capital, Visakhapatnam MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP lawmaker Y Srujana Chowdary have bee...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Muguruza marches into Australian Open semi-finals

Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with an emphatic 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.The twice Grand Slam champion will meet former finalist...

Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 3rd T20

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20 International at Seddon Park, here on Wednesday. New Zealand have brought in pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, replacing fellow fast bowler Blair Tick...

I'm not defined by it: Daniel Kaluuya does not want to talk about race

British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin. In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020