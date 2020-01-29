Britain to isolate anyone returning from Wuhan, minister says

Anyone returning to Britain from the Chinese city of Wuhan will be safely isolated for 14 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Hancock said on Twitter the government was working hard to get British nationals back from Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak of coronavirus, adding that anyone placed in isolation would receive all necessary medical attention.

