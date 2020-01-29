Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon again ups number of US troops injured in Iran missile strike in Iraq to 50

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:37 IST
Pentagon again ups number of US troops injured in Iran missile strike in Iraq to 50

Fifty American soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries during the retaliatory Iranian missile strike on the US forces in Iraq, according to the Pentagon, revising the figure for a third time since the attack on January 8. Iran attacked Iraqi bases housing US soldiers in retaliation for an American drone attack that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 2, raising regional tensions.

The Pentagon and President Donald Trump had initially said no service members were injured or killed in the Iranian missile attack. But last week, the Pentagon said 34 troops were injured in the attack. Earlier, the US Central Command said that 11 service members were treated for concussion symptoms from the attack.

On Tuesday, it upped the figure of injured soldiers by 16 to 50 service personnel. "As of today, 50 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell said in the statement.

"Of these 50, 31 total service members were treated in Iraq and returned to duty, including 15 of the additional service members who have been diagnosed since the previous report. Eighteen service members have been transported to Germany for further evaluation and treatment. "This is an increase of one service member from the previous report. As previously reported, one service member had been transported to Kuwait and has since returned to duty," the statement added.

Traumatic brain injury usually results from a violent blow to the head or body. It can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later, according to experts. Last week President Trump said he does not consider potential brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat wounds, downplaying the severity of the injuries suffered by American soldiers in Iraq.

During the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was asked to explain the discrepancy between his previous comments that no US service member was harmed in the Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, and the latest reports of US troops being treated for injuries sustained in that attack. "No, I heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things, but I would say, and I can report, it's not very serious," Trump replied during a news conference on the sidelines of the WEF.

Meanwhile, an influential veterans group has asked President Trump to apologise for his "misguided" comments, CNN reported. "The VFW expects an apology from the President to our service men and women for his misguided remarks," William "Doc" Schmitz, Veterans of Foreign Wars national commander, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Google Temporarily Shutting Down All China Offices Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - The Verge

Jan 29 Reuters - GOOGLE IS TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN ALL CHINA OFFICES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - THE VERGE Source text - httpbit.ly2RT47yI Further company coverage...

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...

WRAPUP 16-WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced grave concern about person-to-person spread in three ot...

UPDATE 1-France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.Agnes Buzyn also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020