Pompeo urges Britain to look again at Huawei 5G decision
The United States on Wednesday urged Britain to look again at its decision to allow China's Huawei a limited role in 5G networks, cautioning that American information should only pass across trusted networks. "There is also a chance for the United Kingdom to relook at this as implementation moves forward and then it's important for everyone to know there is also real work being done by lots of private companies inside the United States and in Europe to make sure that there are true competitors to Huawei," Pompeo told reporters, according to a pooled report.
"We will make sure that when American information passes across a network we are confident that that network is a trusted one. We'll work with the United Kingdom. We were urging them to make a decision that was different than the one they made and we'll have a conversation about how to proceed." Pompeo is due to arrive in London later on Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet his British counterpart Dominic Raab as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Pompeo
- United States
- Huawei
- Boris Johnson
- Dominic Raab
- Europe
- London
- Guy Faulconbridge
ALSO READ
Airtel, Jio, VIL submit applications for 5G trials; Huawei partners with 2 telcos
Merkel to seek end to Huawei dispute in her conservative camp- sources
UPDATE 1-TomTom closes deal with Huawei for use of maps and services -spokesman
Lawyers for Huawei CFO call Canada prosecutor's arguments 'circular'
Huawei exec set to fight Canada court battle against US extradition