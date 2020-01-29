WHO chief calls new emergency talks Thursday on China virus

The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday called a new emergency meeting of experts to discuss whether the coronavirus outbreak that began in China constitutes an international health emergency.

"I have decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on the new #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) tomorrow," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

