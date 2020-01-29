Air France reduces China flights as virus outbreak hits demand

Air France said on Wednesday it would reduce its flight schedule to Beijing and Shanghai this week, as the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for travel to China.

Starting on Friday, the airline will operate one daily service to each destination instead of the previous 10 weekly flights to Beijing and 13 to Shanghai, a spokeswoman for parent company Air France-KLM said.

