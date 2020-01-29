Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo - local officials

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society said on Wednesday.

Four villages were raided by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group, in the west of Beni territory, which has seen a surge of violence since Oct. 30 when the army launched an offensive against the rebels.

