France confirms fifth case of coronavirus

Paris [France], Jan 30 (Sputnik/ANI): France has registered the fifth case of coronavirus in the country, media reported on Wednesday, citing French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn. The daughter of an 80-year-old Chinese citizen, who was hospitalised on Tuesday in a serious condition, also got infected with the virus and was placed in an intensive care unit, according to the French broadcaster, BFMTV.

According to the WHO's latest data, the number of those infected with the virus globally surpassed 6,000, while the death toll stands at 132. In addition to China and France, coronavirus cases were confirmed in more than a dozen countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Vietnam, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Finland, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. (Sputnik/ANI)

