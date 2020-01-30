Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel carries out airstrikes on Hamas targets in response to rocket fire

The Israeli air force struck facilities of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired and several explosive-laden balloons were launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tel Aviv
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 06:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 06:14 IST
Israel carries out airstrikes on Hamas targets in response to rocket fire
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], Jan 30 (Sputnik/ANI): The Israeli air force struck facilities of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired and several explosive-laden balloons were launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday. "Earlier tonight, a rocket & explosive balloons were launched from #Gaza into #Israel. In response, IDF aircraft just struck Hamas targets in Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site & underground infrastructure," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Further details of the incident remain unknown. Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organisation in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognise Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's women's football team quarantine 'pre-planned': AFC

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 30 AFP The decision to quarantine Chinas national womens team in an Australian hotel because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak was pre-planned, a top Asian football official said Thursday. The Chinese team is being kept i...

Rittich, Flames earn shootout win over Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice in regulation, Sean Monahan netted the lone shootout goal, and goaltender David Rittich sparkled yet again in the tiebreaking showdown as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday nigh...

Grieving Lakers return to training after Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Lakers, reeling from the death of team icon Kobe Bryant, want to represent what Kobe was about as they press ahead with the NBA season, coach Frank Vogel said. We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything, Vog...

Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1 to evolve joint strategy for budget session

Opposition parties are likely to meet after the budget presentation on February 1 to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday.Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020