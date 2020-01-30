Left Menu
China says it is confident of minimising virus transmission risks on planes

China is confident it can minimize the risks of a new virus being transmitted on airplanes, and the small number of cases reported abroad show it is having success in controlling its spread, an official at the civil aviation authority said.

Zhu Tao, a director at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, also told reporters during a briefing on the outbreak that foreign airlines that have canceled flights to China are responding to a change in market conditions.

