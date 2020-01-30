Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suntory to sell super-expensive, 55-year Yamazaki whisky

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 13:50 IST
Suntory to sell super-expensive, 55-year Yamazaki whisky
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Suntory Holdings on Thursday unveiled a limited edition 55-year-old Yamazaki single malt whiskey, which it will sell for 3 million yen ($27,347.31) a bottle, aiming to bolster its credentials as a premium whiskey maker. Only 100 bottles will be sold from June 30, and buyers will be chosen by lottery, the company said.

Suntory and other premium whiskey makers have been faced with depleted stocks of aged whiskeys after an unexpected surge in popularity of single malts in the past decade. Many have turned to blends without age statements to manage supply. The company, for example, ended sales of its popular 17-year Hibiki, which appeared in the film "Lost in Translation", in 2018. In the past few years, Suntory has issued more no-age blends and has depended on strong sales of much cheaper whiskey highballs for growth.

But many whiskey aficionados still seek out aged single malts, and Kengo Torii, head of Suntory's whiskey division, said it wanted to shore up its reputation as a premium manufacturer. "We were concerned that we had not been able to deliver anything new for a long time regarding the Yamazaki brand," he said.

Blended from whiskey matured in mizunara and white oak casks, the edition will be the oldest version of Yamazaki, Suntory's flagship single malt produced at Japan's first malt whiskey distillery in Osaka. Suntory Chief blender Shinji Fukuyo described the taste as sweet and woody, with a mature, fruity aroma and long aftertaste.

The company in 2005 sold a limited edition of a 50-year-old Yamazaki for 1 million yen. One of them auctioned by Bonhams in Hong Kong in 2018 fetched HK$2.695 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 15 children, women held hostage in UP's Farrukhabad

More than 15 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house here on Thursday, Farrukhabad Police said.Senior police officers are present at the incident spot and rescue operation is underway.Further details are awaited. ANI...

INTERVIEW-NFL-Marino says Chiefs QB Mahomes must savor precious Super Bowl shot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may one day write his own chapter in the NFL record book but should make the most of his first Super Bowl appearance in case he never returns, according to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino...

EasyJet partner starts developing engine for electric plane

British airline easyJet has moved a step closer to commercial electric flying on short-haul routes after its partner said it would begin development of engines for its electric narrow-body aircraft. Fully electric planes will only be able t...

Locals banned from Goa Casinos from Feb 1: Pramod Sawant

Access to casinos for the locals in Goa will be banned from February 1, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.We are banning access to casinos in Goa for the locals from February 1. Only tourists will be allowed. This was the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020