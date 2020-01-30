Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria ex-minister granted bail in oil scandal case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:48 IST
Nigeria ex-minister granted bail in oil scandal case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A former Nigerian justice minister accused of complicity in a billion-dollar oil scandal involving Shell and Eni was on Thursday granted bail by a high court in the nation's capital. Judge Abubakar Kutigi ordered the release of Mohammed Adoke from custody to face his trial along with other suspects.

The judge asked him to provide surety of 50 million nairas ($139,000, 126,000 euros) before he could leave custody. The court then adjourned the case to March 26.

Adoke, who also served as attorney-general between 2010 and 2015, was arrested last month on arrival from the United Arab Emirates where he had been detained on a Nigerian warrant over one of the West African state's biggest-ever corruption scandals. He was accused of money laundering and collecting a bribe worth 300 million nairas to broker the $1.3-billion sale of lucrative offshore oil block OPL245 to Shell and Eni in 2011.

Adoke has pleaded not guilty to the charges along with two co-accused. Both Shell and Eni have denied any wrongdoing in the case, dubbed the "Malabu scandal" after the key company involved in the deals.

Accusations against the international oil majors have led to a string of cases in a number of countries that have seen convictions in Italy and a probe against Shell in the Netherlands. Former Nigerian oil minister Dan Etete is still on the run over the scandal.

It was during his time in office in 1998 that Malabu was illegally awarded control of the block. The Abuja court on Thursday issued a warrant for Etete's arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Weightlifting-Thai federation board resigns en masse

The entire board of Thailands weightlifting federation has resigned less than a month after allegations of doping by child weightlifters were made in a German TV documentary.The mass resignation was announced by the president of the Thai Am...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions Iran's nuclear organisation, to renew waivers on Iran nuclear work - sources

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Irans nuclear entity and its top official, the Treasury Department said, but sources said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make...

INTERVIEW-NFL-Marino says Chiefs QB Mahomes must savor precious Super Bowl shot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may one day write his own chapter in the NFL record book but should make the most of his first Super Bowl appearance in case he never returns, according to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino...

EasyJet partner starts developing engine for electric plane

British airline EasyJet has moved a step closer to commercial electric flying on short-haul routes after its partner said it would begin the development of engines for its electric narrow-body aircraft. Fully electric planes will only be ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020