Czech Republic halts issuance of visas to Chinese citizens over coronavirus - agency
The Czech Republic has halted the issuance of visas to Chinese citizens due to the spread of the new coronavirus, news agency CTK said on Thursday, citing Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek.
A ministry spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
