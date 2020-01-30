Iraq says it resumes counter-Islamic State operations with U.S. coalition -statement
Iraq's military said on Thursday it was resuming operations with the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State after a halt following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iranian attacks on bases hosting U.S. forces.
"In order to exploit the time that remains for the international coalition before the new relationship is set up... It was decided to carry out joint actions which enable our forces" to fight Islamic State, a military statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
