Six militants killed in shootout in Pakistan

Pakistan's security forces gunned down six militants during a shootout in the country's restive northwest tribal region on Thursday, officials said. Two soldiers have also been killed in the gun battle which took place in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

The security agencies received a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in a house in Datta Khel area and launched an operation. In an exchange of fire, all the six terrorists present in the house were killed on the spot.

