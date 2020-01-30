Weightlifting-Thai federation board resigns en masse

The entire board of Thailand's weightlifting federation has resigned less than a month after allegations of doping by child weightlifters were made in a German TV documentary.

The mass resignation was announced by the president of the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association, Boossaba Yodbangtoey, in a Jan. 30 statement seen by Reuters.

