Aston Martin calls board meeting to decide on fundraising - FT

Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin has called a board meeting in which it may decide between two potential investors for an emergency fundraising, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The report said https://www.ft.com/content/18930d7a-432f-11ea-a43a-c4b328d9061c that China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd and Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll were both proposing to invest about 200 million pounds ($263 million) for a 20% stake in Aston Martin.

A spokesman for the London-listed carmaker declined to comment on the FT report. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

