China to release winter and spring vegetable reserves to ease supply shortages

China will release winter and spring vegetable reserves in major northern cities to ease supply shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

It said the move was announced in a circular published by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce.

They also asked cities to supplement their vegetable reserves by procuring from out-of-town production bases and conducting local off-peak purchasing.

