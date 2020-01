BRIEF-Carnival Says Ship Docked In Civitavecchia Will Resume Mediterranean Program On Friday

Carnival PLC: * CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC STATEMENT ON COSTA CRUISES SHIP IN ITALY

* CARNIVAL CORP - SHIP DOCKED IN CIVITAVECCHIA WILL RESUME ITS MEDITERRANEAN PROGRAM ON FRIDAY * CARNIVAL CORP - ALL GUESTS SCHEDULED TO EMBARK TODAY WILL BE ACCOMMODATED IN HOTELS NEAR PORT AND EMBARK ON FRIDAY

* CARNIVAL - CO'S ITALIAN BRAND COSTA CRUISES CONFIRMED HEALTH OFFICIALS DIAGNOSED PASSENGER ON BOARD SHIP DOCKED IN CIVITAVECCHIA WITH COMMON FLU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

