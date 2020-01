BRIEF-Air New Zealand Says Temporarily Reducing Shanghai Ops

Air New Zealand Ltd: * TEMPORARILY REDUCING SHANGHAI OPERATIONS, PREPARES FOR DECLINE IN DEMAND FOR TRAVEL BETWEEN NEW ZEALAND AND CHINA

* FROM 7 RETURN SERVICES PER WEEK BETWEEN AUCKLAND AND SHANGHAI, FROM FEB 18 TO MARCH 31, IT WILL REDUCE TO 4 PER WEEK * CLOSELY MONITORING SITUATION & TAKING STEPS TO REDUCE IMPACT TO CUSTOMERS; EXPECT DEMAND MAY EASE IN SHORT-TERM Further company coverage:

