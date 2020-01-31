U.S. State Department warns Americans against China travel over virus
The U.S. State Department increased its travel advisory for China on Thursday, as the death toll from a fast spreading virus rose to over 200 and the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.
In a notice posted on its website, the State Department said: "Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China."
