U.S. State Department warns Americans against China travel over virus

The U.S. State Department increased its travel advisory for China on Thursday, as the death toll from a fast spreading virus rose to over 200 and the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

In a notice posted on its website, the State Department said: "Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China."

