Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. to lift Iran-related sanctions on units of Chinese shipper COSCO -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 11:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 10:47 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. to lift Iran-related sanctions on units of Chinese shipper COSCO -sources
Image Credit: ANI

The United States will likely lift sanctions within days on units of Chinese tanker company COSCO that Washington accused of transporting Iranian oil, two industry sources said. A source with a major Chinese oil company said they had received indications that COSCO had been taken off the U.S. sanctions list. The Chinese energy industry was waiting for official communications from Washington, the source said.

Another energy industry source in London said that Washington had indicated it would soon lift the sanctions. The U.S. Treasury Department declined comment. The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Zhang Zheng, a Shanghai-based investor relations manager at COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd, parent of COSCO Shipping Tanker Dalian, said the company has yet to be informed of any change in its sanctions status. "The company will make the necessary announcement as and when there are big developments," Zhang said.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump blacklisted the Dalian units of COSCO on Sept. 25 in a move that pushed global freight costs to record highs and disrupted shipping markets. The Dalian COSCO units only have about 40 tankers, but Washington's move led to confusion about whether sanctions applied to the parent company's fleet of more than 1,000 ships.

The Treasury Department had twice issued waivers to allow companies to wind down dealings with the COSCO units, the latest of which is set to expire on Feb. 4, but shipping markets were still unnerved. The removal of sanctions will be bearish for tanker freight rates globally, with more than 25 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) owned by COSCO Dalian having been out of the market for the past three months, said Anoop Singh, head of tanker research in Asia at Braemar ACM Shipbroking.

"Their absence was key to the soaring freight rates seen in Q4 and early January," he said. China is the lone major importer of Iranian oil despite Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign on Tehran that includes cutting Iran's oil revenue to zero. Trump began re-imposing sanctions on Iran's vital oil exports after he unilaterally pulled the United States from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

It was unclear whether any lifting of the sanctions would mean that China or COSCO had agreed to the Trump administration's urgings to stop taking Iranian oil. Chinese customs data showed on Friday that China took in 14.77 million tonnes, or 295,400 barrels per day, of Iranian oil in 2019, about half the imports of 2018.

Most of the oil likely went into Chinese government stockpiles, according to Refinitiv Research. Tensions between Washington and Beijing are thawing amid the signing of an initial trade deal this month, defusing an 18-month trade war that hurt global growth.

A top Chinese official had raised the COSCO issue in the trade talks, said one source who advises COSCO and is familiar with the Chinese government's position. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News earlier in January that he met with Chinese officials to talk about purchases of Iranian oil.

"They've cut off all of the state companies from buying oil, and we're working closely with them to make sure that they cease all additional oil activities," Mnuchin said. Mnuchin said last week he expects to begin negotiations on a so-called Phase 2 trade deal soon, with both countries on the same page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt working with sensitivity for ensuring safety of women: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the government is working with sensitivity to ensure safety of women and more than 1000 Fast Track Special Courts will be set up across the country to ensure speedy justice in cases of crime against ...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

The U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump enters a new phase on Friday as senators deliberate and aim to vote on whether witnesses and new evidence should be sought before voting on acquittal or conviction of the Republican presiden...

Citing private survey, Gehlot says Centre has failed on development front

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has failed on the development front. Citing a polling agency survey, Gehlot tweeted that people are upset due to inflation.A latest survey shows...

Infy to give fresh digital experiences to Australian Open fans

Infosys said on Friday it is using latest technology including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, voice and machine learning to deliver fresh digital experiences to tennis fans and ensuring they never miss a moment of the action of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020