Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Battered Asian currencies arrest slide on WHO confidence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:10 IST
FOREX-Battered Asian currencies arrest slide on WHO confidence
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian currencies steadied their slide on Friday, as World Health Organization confidence in China's response to a rapidly-spreading new virus tempered worries over a jump in infections.

The WHO said late Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak was a global emergency, but opposed travel restrictions and said China's actions so far will "reverse the tide" of its spread. Despite an increase in deaths and new cases, the WHO's assured tone was enough to pause a rush to safety that has for two weeks pounded stocks and hammered currencies and commodities exposed to China.

The death toll in China has now reached 213 and the number of cases is 9,692 - up from 7,711 a day ago. It has spread to 18 countries. The U.S. has warned citizens against visiting China. Antipodean currencies, which have borne the brunt of selling among the majors, were soft but steady by the Asian afternoon.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.1% weaker and touched a two-month low of $0.6479. The Australian dollar, at $0.6720, was just above a four-month low hit overnight. Both have shed more than 1.5% this week and the Aussie has dropped 4.3% this month, leaving it poised for its worst month since May 2016.

"Aussie and kiwi are what I've called the whipping boys, if you like, for expressing concern about the spreading of the virus and its potential global economic ramifications," said Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank. The beneficiaries have been the dollar and the yen.

The yen was steady at 109.06 per dollar and the greenback a tad stronger at $1.1023 per euro on Friday. The yen has added 3.2% against the Aussie in the 10 days since concerns about the virus began roiling markets. Against the Korean won, the yen has gained nearly 4% amid a broad exit from emerging markets' currencies.

In Thailand - heavily exposed to Chinese tourism - the baht, which has stubbornly resisted months of jawboning and policy easing from the central bank, has shed 4% for the month. Investors are waiting for details about the virus itself, and for signs of a slowdown in its spread in order to judge its likely human and economic costs.

In the absence of that information, many are looking to the experience of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002-2003 for guidance. This time, however, the number of cases has already exceeded the 8,000 logged during the SARS crisis, the official response has been far more drastic and China's share of the world's economy is four times larger.

Some 60 million people in the epicenter of the outbreak, Hubei province, are living under virtual lockdown. Several global airlines have stopped flying to mainland China and economists are slashing their forecasts for Chinese growth. "We think the impact will be particularly frontloaded and likely larger than that of the SARS outbreak," BNP Paribas economists said in a note warning that the current quarter's year-on-year growth figure in China could come in below 5%.

"We do not know exactly how the situation will evolve over the coming days, weeks and months and therefore what the duration of the shock will be. "The risks appear skewed to the downside, with scope for potentially harmful mutations of the virus due to a large (and rising) number of infected individuals."

Separately, relief the Bank of England held rates steady sent the British pound up 0.7% to a week high. Britain's market watchdog, however, is investigating the move because it began just before the bank's announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Italy cabinet to discuss declaring coronavirus emergency after first two cases confirmed

Italys government is set to discuss declaring a state of national emergency after confirming the first two cases of the new coronavirus in the country since the outbreak in China, a cabinet statement said on Friday.Late on Thursday, Prime M...

Telecoms group Orange chooses Nokia and Ericsson for French 5G network

Orange, Frances biggest telecoms company, said it had chosen Nokia and Ericsson to deploy its 5G network in mainland France, as Chinas Huawei Technologies faces intense political scrutiny in Europe. For Orange, the deployment of 5G represen...

Govt working with sensitivity for ensuring safety of women: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the government is working with sensitivity to ensure safety of women and more than 1000 Fast Track Special Courts will be set up across the country to ensure speedy justice in cases of crime against ...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

The U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump enters a new phase on Friday as senators deliberate and aim to vote on whether witnesses and new evidence should be sought before voting on acquittal or conviction of the Republican presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020