Kenya Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • Nairobi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 11:55 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:39 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to and from China until further notice amid a coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 213 in China and spread to 18 countries.

"We have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday until further notice," the airline said in a statement on its Twitter account.

