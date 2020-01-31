Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand confirms first human-to-human coronavirus transmission

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:52 IST
Thailand confirms first human-to-human coronavirus transmission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand has seen its first case of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus inside the country, a health official said on Friday. The case is a Thai taxi driver, said Tanarak Pipat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

"The Thai person who got infected does not have the record of traveling to China and it is likely that he was infected from a sick traveler from China," Tanarak said. Thailand's previous cases have all been either Chinese tourists or Thais who had visited China, where the virus originated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey may launch offensive in Syria's Idlib if attacks don't stop

Turkey may launch a military operation into Syrias northwestern province of Idlib if the situation in the region is not resolved immediately, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, as attacks by Russia-backed Syrian government forces rais...

Sterling extends gains after BoE keeps rates on hold

The British pound extended its rally on Friday for a second consecutive day following the Bank of Englands decision to keep interest rates steady on signs of a post-election pick-up in growth. But analysts said the rally may be short lived....

Bangladesh capital awash with plastic-coated posters

Dhaka, Jan 31 AFP Dhaka is awash with millions of plastic-laminated campaign posters ahead of elections in the Bangladeshi capital, and environmentalists are up in arms. These posters -- of which there are an estimated 304 million -- will ...

Priyanka Chopra unveils secret detail that helped avoiding Grammy's wardrobe malfunction

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, where she was seen flaunting Ralph Russo gown that plunged as low as Jennifer Lopezs Versace dress did in 2000. The star got candid about the iconic red carpet fashion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020