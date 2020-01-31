Erdogan says Turkey may launch offensive in Syria's Idlib if attacks don't stop
Turkey may launch a military operation into Syria's northwestern province of Idlib if the situation in the region is not resolved immediately, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, as attacks by Russia-backed Syrian government forces raised the concern of a new refugee wave to Turkey.
Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey could not handle a fresh influx of migrants. On Wednesday, Erdogan had said Ankara was losing patience with the assault and accused Russia of violating agreements aimed at curbing conflict in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Intense fighting in Syria's Idlib kills 39: monitor
UPDATE 1-U.N. says around 350,0000 people have fled Syria's Idlib since Dec. 1
Syrian conflict subjects children to unabated violations of rights: UN report
UPDATE 2-U.N. says around 350,0000 Syrians have fled Russian-led assault in Idlib
UN report lays out agonies faced by Syrian children amid war