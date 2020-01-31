Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 7-U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll passes 200

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:10 IST
WRAPUP 7-U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll passes 200

The United States warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new virus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency, and Britain confirmed its first two cases.

Stock markets steadied slightly after the WHO praised China's efforts to contain the virus, following a tumble the previous day over a rising toll in the world's second-biggest economy. "Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan," the U.S. State Department said in a new travel advisory on its website, raising the warning for China to the same level as Afghanistan and Iraq.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament his government had decided to raise its infectious disease advisory level for China, urging citizens to avoid non-urgent trips. Japan's advisory for China's central province of Hubei, where the virus first emerged in its capital of Wuhan in December, is a level higher, advising citizens not to travel there.

China has taken "the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures", a foreign ministry spokeswoman said in response to the WHO declaration, although Beijing has not commented on the U.S. travel warning. "We have full confidence and capability to win this fight," Hua Chunying said in a statement.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had commended China for its efforts and said the WHO was not recommending curbs on travel or trade with the Asian giant. He said the global emergency was declared because of the danger the virus could spread to countries with weak health systems, adding, "We must act now."

Chinese health authorities said the number of infections had risen to 9,692 by Thursday. There have been no deaths outside China, although 131 cases have been reported in 23 other countries and regions, with the latest in Britain, where authorities said the two cases were from the same family.

The WHO has reported at least eight instances of human-to-human transmission in four countries: the United States, Germany, Japan and Vietnam. Thailand said on Friday it too had a case of human-to-human transmission.

FEAR AND FLIGHTS Flu epidemics kill hundreds of thousands of people across the world each year, WHO figures show, but new viruses trigger alarm because their fatality and transmission rates are unknown and there are no vaccines.

Researchers worldwide are rushing to unlock the secrets of this virus and make a vaccine. Italy took a more drastic step than most countries, stopping all air traffic with China after announcing its first cases, in two Chinese tourists.

More airlines have stopped flying to mainland China, including Air France KLM SA, British Airways, Germany's Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic, while others have cut flights. Japan's ANA Holdings said it may consider suspending China flights, media reported, after the airline said bookings for February flights leaving China had halved.

Several foreign governments evacuating citizens from Hubei are holding them in quarantine for the 14-day incubation period of the virus. A plane carrying Britons and other Europeans left Wuhan on Friday, Britain's embassy said.

Japan, with 14 confirmed cases, said it would take special measures against the virus, including compulsory hospitalisation and the use of public funds for treatment. It has sent three flights to bring citizens home.

The first of four planned flights taking South Koreans home landed on Friday, as tension simmered over quarantine centres that protesters have said are too close to homes. China in turn is trying to bring home its tourists stranded abroad, with the state-run People's Daily saying two flights were sent on Thursday, to Thailand and Malaysia.

ECONOMIC RISK While markets took a breather on Friday after falls this week, apprehension is growing about the impact of the virus on China and the world.

"The fear of contagion risk is already evident in global financial markets," Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday. Major firms, such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Sweden's IKEA, have suspended operations in China.

At least 15 Chinese municipalities and provinces have asked companies to extend the Lunar New Year holiday by a week, to Feb. 10. China's statistics show that just over 2% of infected people have died, suggesting the virus is less deadly than the coronaviruses responsible for the 2002-2003 outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and an episode of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

But economists fear its impact could be bigger than SARS, which killed about 800 people at an estimated cost of $33 billion to the global economy, since China's share of the world economy is now far greater. The effect could "reverberate globally", hitting supply chains, Moody's said, adding, "Global companies operating in the affected area may face output losses as a result of the evacuation of workers."

The virus is believed to have originated in a food market illegally selling wildlife in Wuhan. About 60 million people in Hubei province are living under virtual lockdown. With new cases being reported around the world, anti-China sentiment is emerging in some places and manufacturers are scrambling to meet demand for protective masks.

Facebook Inc said it would take down misinformation about the coronavirus, in a rare departure from its approach to health content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office

Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside McKinsey Companys London office on Friday to demand the consulting firm use its influence over companies and governments to drive far-reaching action on climate change....

Subramanian says Economic Survey's theme is wealth creation, combines old with new

The Economic Survey 2020 is a synthesis of old and new ideas and shares contemporary evidence with ancient ideas, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Subramanian said that the...

Erdogan says Turkey may launch offensive in Syria's Idlib if attacks don't stop

Turkey may launch a military operation into Syrias northwestern province of Idlib if the situation in the region is not resolved immediately, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, as attacks by Russia-backed Syrian government forces rais...

Sterling extends gains after BoE keeps rates on hold

The British pound extended its rally on Friday for a second consecutive day following the Bank of Englands decision to keep interest rates steady on signs of a post-election pick-up in growth. But analysts said the rally may be short lived....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020