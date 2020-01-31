Russia's VTB halts business trips to China, other Asian countries over virus

Russian state lender VTB said on Friday it had temporarily suspended all business trips by its employees to China and several other Asian countries over fears of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Russia, which has no confirmed cases of the virus, but which has close ties with its neighbour, has imposed border restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus that has now claimed the lives of 213 people in China.

