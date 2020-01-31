Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya says to start free trade talks with U.S. next week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:05 IST
Kenya says to start free trade talks with U.S. next week
Image Credit:

Kenya will start talks with the United States next week on a potential free trade deal, the presidency said, ahead of the expiry of a deal which offers preferential terms to select African exports into the United States. Kyle McCarter, the U.S. ambassador to Kenya, said he expected a "win-win" for both sides when officials from both countries meet in Washington next week.

The East African nation, which needs to boost exports in order to create jobs at home for millions of young people and to shore up its hard currency earnings, has growing economic ties with the United States. "The negotiations will help Kenyan goods to have smooth access to the expansive U.S. consumer market," President Uhuru Kenyatta's office said in a statement late on Thursday.

Like other African nations, Kenya has benefited from the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which allows Sub-Saharan African countries to export thousands of products to the United States without tariffs or quotas until 2025. AGOA was enacted to help African countries develop their industries by giving them access to the U.S. market for certain products like textiles. It was renewed for 10 years by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

Kenya has been the leading exporter of garments under AGOA in Sub-Saharan Africa, earning hundreds of millions of dollars a year from garments stitched together using imported fabrics. Kenya is a key ally of the United States in the fight against militants in the region, especially the al Shabaab group in neighboring Somalia.

Economic ties between the two states have been growing in recent years with a rising number of American tourists to Kenya and investments by American firms like Alphabet. The national carrier Kenya Airways started direct flights to New York in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Special Air India flight with stranded Indians from virus-hit Wuhan to leave for home on Saturday

A special Air India flight to evacuate a large number of Indians stranded at Chinas coronavirus-hit Wuhan city is scheduled to leave on Saturday morning for home. The flight arrived at Wuhans Tianhe International Airport on Friday evening.I...

BAFTAs to go carbon neutral

The British Academy has announced that the 2020 BAFTA Awards ceremony will be carbon neutral. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organisers are making a number of changes to their approach in an attempt to become more sustainable.The ...

INTERVIEW-Malaysia plans tougher penalties for illegal loggers in forest law reform

Malaysia is set to beef up its decades-old forestry laws this year in an effort to protect its rainforests from illegal loggers, a senior minister said on Friday.The move would stiffen penalties, including fines and jail terms, for those fo...

Cold weather conditions intensify in some parts of north India

Cold weather conditions intensified in some parts of north India on Friday with minimum temperatures dropping sharply in Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, while a thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital. The maximum temperature in Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020