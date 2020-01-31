Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak halts flights to and from China till Feb 2 as coronavirus induced death toll rises: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:30 IST
Pak halts flights to and from China till Feb 2 as coronavirus induced death toll rises: official

Pakistan on Friday halted flights to and from China until February 2 as a precautionary measure after the death toll due to coronavirus epidemic spiked to 213, with the WHO declaring it a global health emergency, officials said. The death toll rose to 213, mostly of elderly people, after 43 new deaths all but one in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, China's national health authorities said, adding that 1,982 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total to 9,692.

"We have decided to suspend flights to China until February 2," Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, told reporters here. He said the decision would be reviewed later depending on the situation.

The step was taken after the World Health Organisation declared that the coronavirus threat was a global health emergency. As part of the measures against the deadly virus spread, the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines on Thursday suspended its flights to Beijing.

On Thursday, Pakistan government decided not to evacuate its citizens from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to show "solidarity" with China though four Pakistani nationals have contracted the deadly disease in China. There were up to 800 Pakistanis studying in various universities in Wuhan - a city of 11 million people which has been quarantined by the Chinese authorities in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly virus that has killed 170 people and infected nearly 8,000 others.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani student who returned to Karachi from China on his own has been quarantined at a private hospital, officials said. A top official of the Sindh Health Department said that the student Arsalan had returned privately from China as he resided in the low income Lyari area.

"But we moved him to the private hospital and placed him in quarantine in a isolation ward on Thursday itself," the official said. He said samples of nose fluid had been obtained from Arsalan and sent for testing to the national health organisation in Islamabad.

"If the tests of the sample come negative, Arsalan will be immediately released from hospital but right now we can't take any risks," he said. Pressure is growing on the Pakistan government to repatriate Pakistani students and citizens from China specially those who were in Wuhan.

Dr Qaiser Sajjad, the secretary general of the Pakistan Medial Association, said on Friday that the students should be brought back immediately and they can be placed in quarantine in isolation wards set up in government hospitals and if their tests are negative they can be sent home. Pakistan set up a high level committee to suggest measures to counter the threat of coronavirus.

A number of airlines from various countries have imposed temporary ban on its operation to and from China, including Germany's Lufthansa, UK's British Airways and India's Air India and Indigo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Chinese city of Wuhan says it should have acted sooner to contain virus

Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus that has quickly spread beyond Chinas borders in recent days, should have taken measures sooner to contain it, the citys Communist Party chief said on Friday.The impact of the virus on the rest of China...

Egypt's population nears 100 million, putting pressure on resources and jobs

Sitting in her sisters apartment on a noisy Cairo street, Rania Sayed one day hopes to leave a city that is becoming more congested as Egypts population ticks up to 100 million, a milestone it will pass next month.Like many others, she want...

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to destinations in China from next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Friday. Its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from Tuesday, ...

ITC Q3 net profit jumps 29 pc at Rs 4,047.87 crore

FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 29.03 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,047.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,136.95 crore in the October-December quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020