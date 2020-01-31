Left Menu
Companies in Beijing to resume work on Feb 10 due to virus fight -govt newspaper

Representative Image

China's capital Beijing said on Friday that companies in the province will postpone reopening until Feb. 10 in order to help prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, government newspaper Beijing Daily reported.

The measure is applicable to government and private companies but is not applicable to utilities and some other firms such as medical equipment companies, pharmaceutical companies, and supermarkets, the newspaper reported.

