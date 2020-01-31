Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope meets Argentina president amid debt crisis, says work for peace

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vatican City
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:53 IST
Pope meets Argentina president amid debt crisis, says work for peace
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis met Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Friday and asked him to be a messenger of peace in their common homeland which is fighting rampant inflation, credit default fears, and rising poverty.

Fernandez, who was sworn in last month, met Francis privately for about 45 minutes in the papal library, which Francis uses for official functions. "This is what I want for you - to be messengers of peace," Francis told Fernandez and his wife, Fabiola Yanez, speaking in Spanish at the end of the session.

Fernandez shares many of the pope's ideas on social justice and quoted the pontiff repeatedly in his inaugural address last month. The 60-year-old center-left politician has promised to bridge social divisions and to roll out a massive credit system with low rates to bolster domestic demand and to boost spending to address hunger and poverty.

His administration has said it must restructure $100 billion in sovereign debt with its creditors, including the IMF, amid a steep recession and inflation of more than 50% in Latin America's third-biggest economy. Francis has not visited his homeland since he became Latin America's first pope in 2013 and Fernandez was expected to renew a standing invitation for the pontiff to make a trip.

Perhaps as a nostalgic nudge to urge the pope to return, Fernandez gave him two coffee table books about the most famous cafes of the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Court orders safeguards for Kenyan digital IDs, bans DNA collecting

Kenyas high court said the government could go ahead with a new digital ID scheme, as long as it brought in stronger regulations and did not use it to collect citizens DNA and geo-location data.Rights groups had argued the scheme violated p...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Racing Point F1 team to become Aston Martin in 2021

Racing Point will become the Aston Martin factory Formula One team from 2021 after their Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll bought a stake in the ailing British sportscar maker on Friday. The deal means Aston Martins title sponsorsh...

Barca sign Braga young gun Trincao

Madrid, Jan 31 AFP Barcelona have signed promising Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga in a deal worth 31 million euros, the La Liga club announced on Friday. In a statement the Spanish champions said that Trincao, 20, will join...

China locked down 50 million people and has to keep them fed China

Beijing, Jan 31 AP Carrying permits demanding fast passage, truck drivers rushed a 560-ton shipment of disinfectant from eastern China to Wuhan, the locked-down city of 11 million people at the center of a vast effort to contain a new viral...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020