Russia reports first two cases of coronavirus - deputy PM

Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told reporters.

Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted from 2100 GMT on Friday, with the exception of national airline Aeroflot.

