Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Travellers beat China virus lockdown via bridge over the Yangtze

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:42 IST
UPDATE 2-Travellers beat China virus lockdown via bridge over the Yangtze
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

People are leaving and entering China's Hubei province on foot over a bridge spanning the Yangtze river, despite a virtual lockdown on vehicle traffic due to a coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 200 people. The Yangtze divides Jiujiang in Jiangxi province and Huanggang in neighboring Hubei, one of the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak and now sealed off from the rest of China to try to contain it.

But the foot traffic over the Yangtze shows gaps in the lockdown, adding to doubts over its effectiveness and providing a glimpse of life inside the epicenter of what the World Health Organization (WHO) has called a global emergency. Wu Minzhou, a 40-year-old business owner who was fishing near the bridge on the Jiangxi side, said he was worried about exceptions being made for people leaving Hubei.

"Because there's an ... incubation period at play here, if they head out, for example, to cities in the north of China, then it's highly possible they will infect those areas too," he said. While vehicles are not allowed over the bridge, it is open to some pedestrians. Police explained that people were still entering Hubei and they could still get out, but only in "special circumstances".

Those included people who were in Hubei but booked train tickets to leave from Jiujiang before the Lunar New Year. "Everyone's panicking right now, but I think things are not that bad," migrant worker Guan, 45, told Reuters after crossing from Hubei.

A 40-year-old woman, who only gave her surname as Li, said she was heading back to her home in Huizhou, Guangdong province, with her son. She had to show their plane tickets at the checkpoint and get their temperatures taken on the Hubei side of the bridge before being allowed to make the long trek into Jiangxi.

Another man told Reuters that he had driven to the bridge from Jiujiang with his friend, who was going the other way home to Hubei, a province of about 60 million people. "But once you get back you cannot come out again," said the man, who gave his surname as Tian. "You have to stay there, stay at home. You can't come out."

The epidemic, believed to have originated in a seafood market in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan, prompted the WHO to declare a global emergency on Thursday, only the sixth time it has done so. Trains and other public transportation have been suspended, roads have been sealed off and checkpoint established at tollgates around Wuhan. The special measures have been extended to other cities in Hubei province.

Though Jiujiang itself has not officially been locked down, its streets were mostly deserted and its tourist sites closed on what was officially the last day of China's Lunar New Year celebrations on Thursday. "This year ... we are all just following what the government has asked us to do. That is, we're at home almost all the time," said local taxi driver Guo Dongbo, 59. "We don't go out and nobody else is out on the streets either."

In one of the residential areas of Jiujiang, a city of nearly five million people, a man carried a loudspeaker playing a recorded message ordering anyone who has been to Hubei recently to go and register with the local residents' committee. By Friday, the city had 42 confirmed cases of infection.

Elsewhere, shops were mostly shuttered, and the few restaurants that remained open were nearly empty. "Normally at this time of year, a lot of people come here. Now there's nobody," said a vegetarian restaurant owner near the Donglin Buddhist temple in Jiujiang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Kipchoge headlines Kenyan team for Olympic marathon

Nairobi, Jan 31 AFP Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, the first to break the mythic two-hour mark, and Vivian Cheruiyot will lead the Kenyan marathon team for the Tokyo Olympics in August. Athletics Kenya AK president Jackson Tuwei ...

Delhi polls: EC appoints special expenditure observer, special police observer

The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls, a statement said. The decision comes after the ...

MP: 3 of Rajasthan family held for posing as Nepal VP advisers

Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly posing as cultural advisers to the vice president of Nepal and availing state guest facilities in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Superintendent of Police Sachin Atulkar identified...

Court orders safeguards for Kenyan digital IDs, bans DNA collecting

Kenyas high court said the government could go ahead with a new digital ID scheme, as long as it brought in stronger regulations and did not use it to collect citizens DNA and geo-location data.Rights groups had argued the scheme violated p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020