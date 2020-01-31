Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special Sri Lankan chartered plane to bring back citizens from coronavirus hit Wuhan: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:50 IST
Special Sri Lankan chartered plane to bring back citizens from coronavirus hit Wuhan: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka on Friday chartered a special plane to evacuate 33 students stuck in China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of coronavirus epidemic that has claimed 213 lives so far. Sri Lankan Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said the special aircraft departed from Negombo's Katunayake airport.

"Hopefully they would be able to return tonight. They will be arriving at the special section of the arrival terminal," Wanniarachchi told reporters here, without mentioning which airport would the aircraft land. "Sri Lanka Army will take them in a special bus which will provide all required health facilities to Diyathalawa, a military facility in the central region," Wanniarachchi said.

The death toll rose to 213, mostly of elderly people, after 43 new deaths all but one in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, China's national health authorities said, adding that 1,982 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total to 9,692. The departure of the special flight comes after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had requested that the Sri Lankan students be evacuated.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing submitted an application to land a Sri Lankan Airlines aircraft in Wuhan city airport to airlift the 33 Sri Lankan students including their family members, the Colombo Gazette reported. The government put in place special measures as a precaution against coronavirus.

So far only one positive case had been reported - a Chinese woman tourist. Local people have reacted apprehensively to the threat as there are large number of Chinese construction workers employed in Chinese funded infrastructure projects in the island nation.

The government has imposed nation put price control on face masks as the threat led to panic buying. India and the UK also have sent chartered flights to Wuhan to evacuate their citizens amid the virus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Study finds underweight during birth can result in poor cardiovascular development

One of the reasons for short breath among adults can be low weight at the time of birth, shares recent research. Newborns who are abnormally underweight have higher chances of developing poor cardiorespiratory fitness later in life than the...

UN agency fears 'escalation in clashes' after Trump plan

Palestinians are in a state of shock over a US Middle East peace plan, the head of the UNs agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday, voicing fears of a surge in violence. We certainly have serious concerns that it will result in an escal...

Kipchoge headlines Kenyan team for Olympic marathon

Nairobi, Jan 31 AFP Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, the first to break the mythic two-hour mark, and Vivian Cheruiyot will lead the Kenyan marathon team for the Tokyo Olympics in August. Athletics Kenya AK president Jackson Tuwei ...

Delhi polls: EC appoints special expenditure observer, special police observer

The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls, a statement said. The decision comes after the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020