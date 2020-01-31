Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Chinese city of Wuhan says it should have acted sooner to contain virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Chinese city of Wuhan says it should have acted sooner to contain virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus that has quickly spread beyond China's borders in recent days, should have taken measures sooner to contain it, the city's Communist Party chief said on Friday.

The impact of the virus on the rest of China and on the world "would have been less" if the containment measures had been implemented sooner, Ma Guoqiang said in a nationally televised interview. The coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has so far killed more than 200 people, all in China, and affected more than 9,800 people worldwide, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.

The task of containing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan remains "severe and complex", its mayor Zhou Xianwang said earlier on Friday. Supplies of masks and other medical resources are still inadequate, vice mayor Xu Honglan said.

Zhou and Xu were speaking at a televised press conference. The United States and other countries tightened travel curbs on Friday and businesses said they were facing supply problems because of the coronavirus in China, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Bitter sweet symphony: EU anthem tops UK download chart

As Britain starts life outside the European Union, pro-EU diehards could at least claim a tiny consolation victory on Friday in the weekly pop charts. Having fought a titanic political contest for three years over Brexit, Britains Leavers a...

WRAPUP 2-Exxon, Chevron results augur tough year ahead, shares drop 3.5%

Weaker crude oil and gas prices drove quarterly results sharply lower at Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, pushing down shares at the two largest U.S. oil producers and signaling a weak start to the new year. While one-time asset sales or ...

UPDATE 1-UK government replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire ONeill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. Preparations will continu...

Three labourers dead as tanker hits tractor in Gujarat's Dahod

Three labourers were killed and six others injured when a chemical tanker collided with a tractor-trolley in Dahod district of Gujarat on Friday night, the police said. The accident took place near Muvalia crossroads on Ahmedabad-Indore Hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020