Buenos Aires gives bondholders until Feb 3 to accept proposal to delay repayment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:40 IST
Argentina's Buenos Aires province said on Friday it would push back until Feb. 3 a deadline for bondholders to accept its proposal to put off for months a $250 million repayment.

The negotiation between Buenos Aires Province and its bondholders is widely seen as a litmus test for talks to restructure the South American nation's sovereign debt, including the International Monetary Fund, which center-left President Alberto Fernandez wants to wrap up by the end of March.

