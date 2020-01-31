Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wreckage of ship tied to Bermuda Triangle found off Florida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Staugustine
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:47 IST
Wreckage of ship tied to Bermuda Triangle found off Florida

St Augustine (US), Jan 31 (AP) Scientists have found the wreckage of a cargo steamship that became associated with the Bermuda Triangle when it disappeared in 1925 off the Atlantic Coast of Florida. The 250-foot (76-meters) SS Cotopaxi was sailing from Charleston, South Carolina, to Havana when it disappeared along with its 32-person crew. But a team of underwater explorers and maritime archaeologists have identified the wreckage of the ship about 35 nautical miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

“The ship became a part of the Bermuda Triangle myth,'” said Chuck Meide of the Lighthouse Maritime Archaeological Maritime Program. The ship was missing important structural components and “unbeknownst to the captain and crew, they were sailing into a tropical storm," Meide said. The ship set sail on Nov. 29, 1925.

In a scene of the 1977 film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” the Cotopaxi is discovered in the Gobi Desert. The findings will be featured in the premiere episode of a Science Channel series, “Shipwreck Secrets”, on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. EST. (AP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Vegas bookmakers hope Chiefs and 49ers produce low-scoring Super Bowl

The winner of Sundays Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is of little concern to Las Vegas casinos, with a sizeable jackpot awaiting them so long as it is a low-scoring and uneventful affair.While the bulk of ...

Trump curbs immigration for 6 nations in election

The Trump administration announced Friday that it was curbing legal immigration from six additional countries that officials said did not meet security standards, as part of an election-year push to further restrict immigration. Officials s...

UPDATE 3-Iraq top cleric condemns use of force against protest camps, urges early election

Iraqs leading Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on Friday condemned the use of force to disperse protest camps across the country, as security forces stepped up a crackdown against demonstrators.Protesters across Iraq are seeki...

Firefights, blocked roads in Mexican city after senior cartel leader detained

Armed men blocked roads, burned cars and there were reports of shootouts in the city of Uruapan in western Mexico after a senior leader of the Los Viagras cartel was detained, local media and a source from the prosecutors office said. Luis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020