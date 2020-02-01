Two more employees of German car supplier get coronavirus

German car parts supplier Webasto said on Friday that two more of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, making for a total of seven who have contracted it.

One of the employees is German in Germany, while the other is Chinese in Shanghai. Both are in hospital undergoing treatment, Webasto said.

