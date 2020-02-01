Uzbekistan to suspend regular flights to and from China
The government of Uzbekistan has instructed the state airline to suspend flights to and from China over the coronavirus epidemic, the cabinet said on Saturday.
Charter flights will bring back Uzbek citizens if they wish to return, except Wuhan, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
