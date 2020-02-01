AirAsia denies corruption in Airbus order
Malaysia's AirAsia on Saturday denied allegations by Britain's Serious Fraud Office that Airbus had bribed two of its company executives for a deal to buy 180 planes.
"The entering into of each aircraft purchase agreement was never made by any single individual decision, but instead arrived at through careful evaluation, deliberation and the collective decision of the board members after taking into account technical specifications, aircraft flight performance and operating economics," AirAsia said in a statement.
"We also wish to emphasize that all negotiations and dealings leading to the signing of any aircraft purchase agreement have been undertaken directly with Airbus on an arm's length basis and without the involvement of any third parties or intermediaries."
