Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia halts Chinese visa-free tourism, work visas over virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 01:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 01:05 IST
Russia halts Chinese visa-free tourism, work visas over virus
An order posted on the government website said the measures were to "ensure the safety of the country, protect public health and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus."  Image Credit: ANI

Russia's government on Saturday halted visa-free tourism for Chinese nationals and stopped issuing them work visas over the coronavirus.

An order posted on the government website said the measures were to "ensure the safety of the country, protect public health and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Eichel's quick OT strike lifts Sabres over Blue Jackets

Buffalos Jack Eichel scored the game-winning goal 36 seconds into overtime as the host Sabres cooled off the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 2-1 win on Saturday afternoon. The Sabres gained possession on the faceoff in the extra period and never...

Hughes' second goal lifts Canucks to OT win over Islanders

Quinn Hughes scored his second goal of the game 42 seconds into overtime on Saturday afternoon as the visiting Vancouver Canucks remained red-hot with a 4-3 win over the host New York Islanders. Hughes goal on the only shot of overtime gave...

UPDATE 1-U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined. The lat...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TVs The CrownBritish actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020