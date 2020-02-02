Russia halts Chinese visa-free tourism, work visas over virus
Russia's government on Saturday halted visa-free tourism for Chinese nationals and stopped issuing them work visas over the coronavirus.
An order posted on the government website said the measures were to "ensure the safety of the country, protect public health and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
