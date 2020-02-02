Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: 2 dead and 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral

  • PTI
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 03:24 IST
Police: 2 dead and 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral
Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened outside the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 pm. Image Credit: ANI

Gunfire erupted at a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said. Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened outside the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 pm.

They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims. Police said listening devices in the area that detect the sound of gunshots counted 13 rounds fired.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available. Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China's Hubei province reports 45 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 1, total at 294

The number of deaths in Chinas central Hubei province from the new coronavirus outbreak had risen by 45 to 294 as of the end of Feb. 1, Chinese state television reported on Sunday.There had been a further 1,921 cases detected in Hubei, the ...

UK open to looser 'Australia-style' trade deal with EU - source

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would consider a looser trade agreement with the European Union, similar to the blocs ties with Australia, rather than follow EU rules to reach a closer deal, a government source said on Saturday.There a...

NFL-Parkland high school team steps in for Chiefs and 49ers

Football players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of a horrific mass shooting that left 17 dead, acted as stand-ins for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs during dress rehearsals for Sundays Super Bowl. About...

China's Hubei province reports 45 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 1 - state TV

The number of deaths in Chinas central Hubei province from the new coronavirus outbreak had risen by 45 to 294 as of the end of Feb. 1, Chinese state television reported.There had been a further 1,921 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020