Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twenty killed in Tanzanian church stampede: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Daressalaam
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:47 IST
Twenty killed in Tanzanian church stampede: official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 20 people in Tanzania were trampled to death at an open-air evangelical Christian church service in the north of the country, officials said on Sunday.

Government official Kippi Warioba, District Commissioner in the northern town of Moshi, said he feared the number of dead could still rise from the accident, which took place on Saturday afternoon. "So far, 20 people have died, but the death toll could increase as there were also wounded," Warioba told AFP.

At least 16 others were injured in the crash, he said. The tragedy happened when a crowd of worshippers was attending a prayer ceremony on Saturday led by the popular preacher, Boniface Mwamposa, who heads the Arise and Shine Ministry Tanzania.

The stampede occurred when Mwamposa, who calls himself the "Apostle", poured what he said was holy oil on the ground and the crowd surged toward to touch it in the hope of being cured of sickness, witnesses said. "The Apostle Boniface Mwamposa poured sacred anointing oil on the ground," one witness, Jennifer Temu, told AFP.

"Dozens of people immediately fell being jostled and trampled, and some died. We have counted 20 people killed -- but there are also wounded." - Preacher on the run - "It was horrible, people trampled on mercilessly, jostling each other with elbows," said another witness, Peter Kilewo.

"It was like the preacher had thrown bundles of dollars about... and there were all these deaths!" Mwamposa, the preacher, fled the scene after the stampede. Tanzanian police chief Simon Sirro, who confirmed the toll of 20 dead, spoke on national television on Sunday morning in an appeal to Mwamposa to hand himself in for questioning.

"We are looking for him," Sirro said, on the state-run TBC1 television channel. "Police have launched investigations into the matter and Mwamposa should immediately report to police. He is famous, there is no way he can escape," Sirro added.

He said police would also look into how church organizations handle such large-scale crowd events in general. "We pray for them, but I must say that some churches are troublesome -- and we will see how to handle them," Sirro added.

President John Magufuli also issued a statement mourning the death of 20 people in Moshi, as well as 20 others killed by floods in Tanzania's southern Lindi region this week. "I'm very sorry for these deaths of these Tanzanians in the two events," Magufuli said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Dozens of homes were destroyed overnight in Australias southeast but the wildfire threat had diminished by Sunday across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra, officials said. B ega Valley Mayor Kristy McBain said t...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus kills Chinese man in Philippines, first death outside China

The Philippines said on Sunday a 44-year-old Chinese man had died of the new coronavirus, the first fatality from the growing outbreak outside of China, where the epidemic started, prompting tighter travel restrictions for both Filipinos an...

Israel launches strikes on Gaza after rockets fired

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Sunday in retaliation for projectiles fired from the Palestinian enclave into southern Israel, the army said. Military jets and helicopters struck targets linked to Hamas, the Islamist grou...

'How plants balance weight during growth decoded'

Researchers have conducted an experiment to show that plants balance their increasing weight by thickening their stems, indicating they may be able to sense their own size, and develop accordingly. To test their theory that plants possess a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020