The situation in Hubei province, the center of China's virus outbreak, remains "severe and complicated" and medical resources at the county level are relatively weak, vice governor Xiao Juhua told a news conference on Sunday.

Wang Wei, director of Hubei's science and technology department, told the briefing that the time needed to confirm cases with test kits had halved to no more than two hours and that the kits' accuracy had improved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.