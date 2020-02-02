One person with new coronavirus visited Mexico, has left country - statement

Mexico's health ministry said in a statement issued late on Saturday that it had received international notification that one person carrying the new coronavirus visited Mexico City, though since left the country.

It said that nobody identified as having been in contact with the person has so far shown symptoms, 10 days after they had come in contact.

